Gang member nabbed for gun charges

A member of a criminal gang was apprehended by Taguig City Police Station for illegal gun charges in a recent operation.

Apprehended by the police was alias Bilog, 21 years old and a member of Carlo De Vera Drug Group, for violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

The arrest took place at approximately 4:00 p.m. on 22 March 2024 in Barangay Rizal, Taguig City.

The arrest was prompted by a concerned citizen's call reporting a suspicious individual, described as a male aged 20 and above, wearing a black and white striped t-shirt and black walking shorts, armed with a firearm.

Upon verification of the information, arresting officers found alias Bilog brandishing a black caliber .38 revolver loaded with two live ammunition.

He was immediately apprehended, and the firearm was confiscated from his possession.

Records from the Crime Information, Reporting, and Analysis System (CIRAS) of the PNP indicate that alias Bilog has a pending murder case filed in RTC Branch 70 of Taguig City, dated 12 July 2021.