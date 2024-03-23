DOH raises Code White Alert for Holy Week

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday raised Code White Alert in observance of Holy Week as part of preparations for the exodus of individuals and families going to provinces, tourist spots, and places of worship.

The status will be from 24 March until 31 March.

"The DOH family joins all Filipino families in the solemn and healthy observance of Holy Week 2024,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“Following instructions of President Marcos, hospitals are now on Code White Alert, always ready to care for patients in the event of any medical crisis. Let us pray and hope for continued safety and health for the country,” Herbosa added.

Code White Alert is declared during national events, holidays, or celebrations that can potentially cause mass casualty incidents or emergencies.

During Code White Alert, identified medical personnel and staff are placed on standby for the immediate acceptance and treatment of incoming patients at hospitals.

Through its Health Emergency Management Bureau, the DOH said it continues to conduct active monitoring.

It assured that DOH Centers for Health Development in the regions are coordinating with their respective Regional or Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, especially in tourist attractions and religious areas.

The DOH also urged the public to be safe and healthy while observing the practices of Holy Week 2024:

(1) Drink plenty of clean water to prevent dehydration;

(2) Avoid prolonged exposure to heat to minimize effect of high temperature such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke;

(3) Be aware of emerging diseases this dry season including sore eyes, prickly heat rash, cough and colds, skin diseases, and vector borne diseases like Dengue;

(4) Always supervise children when engaging in swimming or other water activities.