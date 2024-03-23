Bong Go provides immediate aid to fire victims in Muntinlupa City

In observance of Fire Prevention Month, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and his Malasakit Team personally aided almost a thousand families in Barangay Alabang in Muntinlupa City on Thursday, 21 March, in collaboration with the local government and the barangay council.

In his message during the relief activity, Go thanked former president Rodrigo Duterte for fully backing the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization (BFP) Act, enacted in 2021. The senator also shared that the Bureau will be better equipped to handle and prevent fire-related incidents with this Act.

Under Republic Act No. 11589, primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go, the BFP is mandated to develop a ten-year modernization fire program that includes acquiring and upgrading fire equipment, recruiting more fire personnel, and providing specialized training, among others.

“Importante po na nabigyan ng suporta ang modernization ng ating Bureau of Fire Protection dahil napaka-importante ng tungkulin na ginagampanan nila upang makapagligtas ng buhay,” said Go.

“Halos linggo-linggo po akong bumababa sa mga nasunugan. Nakikita ko po ang hirap ng ating mga kababayang nasunugan. Kahit isang bahay lang po ang masunog, damay po pati ang kapitbahay. Maraming pamilya ang apektado. Kaya po dapat lang na palakasin ang kapasidad ng BFP sa pagresponde sa sunog,” he added.

The relief activity was held at the Alabang Elementary School, where the Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, water containers, snacks, masks, vitamins, meals, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 995 affected families. They also gave away shoes, a bicycle, and a mobile phone to select recipients.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority and the Department of Trade and Industry assessed those who may be eligible for housing and livelihood programs.

“Sa mga nasunugan naman po, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Magtulungan lang tayo. Ang gamit po’y nabibili, ang pera po’y kinikita. Subalit ang perang kinikita ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-ingat po tayo, mga kababayan ko,” Go remarked.

During the visit, an interaction took place between Go and an elementary school student suffering from heart conditions, Rupert Xander Mamplata, who, alongside his mother, sought the senator's help for medical assistance.

The family, dealing with the financial burden of Rupert's condition—Rheumatic Heart Disease, Mitral Regurgitation, and Aortic Augmentation—expressed their struggle with the costs of medication, maintenance, and necessary laboratory tests.

They also highlighted the challenge of affording travel expenses for follow-up check-ups and potential procedures, preferring to seek more affordable treatment options at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City.

The senator, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended his personal support and also encouraged them and the other beneficiaries to visit any of the 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide, with 31 in Metro Manila, including the one at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in the city, if they may need medical assistance from the government to cover their hospital expenses.

Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, aims to provide poor and indigent patients with convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

According to the DOH, the Malasakit Centers have assisted more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

To further improve the health care system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities, Go also advocated establishing Super Health Centers nationwide, including one in Muntinlupa City.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

The senator also emphasized the significance of the recently passed RA 11959. As the principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to communities.

In his speech, Go also thanked barangay officials, including Barangay Captain Christine Abas-Ding, Kagawad Jan Dancel, and SK Kagawad Pola Hernandez, among others, for their service to their constituents.

To contribute further to the city's progress, Go supported constructing multipurpose buildings and acquiring multipurpose vehicles, among others.

The event concluded with Go's message of hope and resilience to the fire victims and his reaffirming continuous support for the Filipino people.

“Tandaan natin isang beses lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” he reminded.

“Ako po ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po ‘yan sa Diyos. Serbisyo po yan kay Allah,” Go, known as Mr. Malasakit due to his compassionate service to the people, proclaimed.