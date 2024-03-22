Truck driver dead on road accident

A truck driver was killed by a speeding dump truck while conducting a repair dawn of Friday in Tondo, Manila.

The victim who is still unidentified was only described by police as between 29 to 35 year old and stands at 5’6 with a medium built body, and wearing white Tshirt and black pants.

While the suspect who is reportedy injured is Joseph Amansek, 54, driver of dump truck bearing plate number NGR-1947 and its helper identified as Ruel Fernandez who are both brought to Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center.

Police reports say that the incident occurred at around 2:50 AM. The dump truck is travelling at along Mel Lopez Boulevard, Tondo, Manila and upon reaching JB Paz Street it hit the trailer truck. The unidentified victim was parked to the same area was undergoing mechanical repair to his truck.

The victim was positioned at the back right portion of the trailer truck while undergoing repair work.

Due to strong impact, the victim was thrown away by a distance that caused his instant death.

Charges for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, physical injury and damage to property will be filed against the suspect.