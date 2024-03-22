SCO out against motorcycle owner in road rage incident

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) against the registered owner of a motorcycle who stabbed the front tire of a delivery van in another case of road rage that went viral on social media.

Renante Melitante, head of the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division, who signed the SCO, said the rider was identified through the license plate of the Yamaha Sniper, 851QBN that was seen in the video.

“Due to the gravity/severity of the acts of the rider, please be informed that the motorcycle with plate number 851QBN will be temporarily placed under alarm preventing any and all transactions while the case is under investigation,” the SCO stated.

The registered owner, a resident of Malabon City, was tasked to appear before the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on Monday, 25 March, in order to shed light on the incident and to determine if he was also the rider when it happened.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary, Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the issuance of the SCO should serve as another reminder to all motorists to refrain from engaging in any violent activity as a result of road rage.

“Marami na tayong naparusahan dahil sa road rage at muli ay pinapaalalahanan natin ang ating mga kababayan motorista na iwasan ito dahil kayo din ang malalagay sa alanganin,” Mendoza said.

In the viral video, the motorcycle rider was seen arguing with the driver of a white delivery van before he took a small knife and pierced the front tire of the vehicle.

The rider then immediately fled and left the white delivery van with a flat tire.

Several netizens immediately tagged the LTO on social media which prompted Mendoza to task the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division to take immediate action.

Mendoza said the office of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista was already informed of the LTO action.