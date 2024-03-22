QCPD director, cops' honesty praised

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, and five personnel of the District Tactical Motorized Unit (DTMU) were recognized and honored by members of the House of Representatives.

During the session at the Plenary Hall on 18 March 2024, the said recognition was awarded by Congressman Khymer Adan T. Olaso, Representative, 1st District of Zamboanga for demonstrating their commitment to serving the public by successfully returning a lost item to its rightful owner last 30 January 2024.

The five other QCPD operatives were P/Lt.Col. Von Alejandrino, P/EMS Rodolfo Calma, Jr., P/CMS Jesus Chito Manaois, P/MSg. Ladislao Constantino, and P/MSg. Marcial Marquez.

It can be recalled that the said personnel were on routine patrol duty along EDSA Balintawak when they found a blue plastic bag containing money worth P30,000.00 and an identification card of a certain Edgar Osila.

By exerting efforts they finally found the said person on the ID card at Balintawak Market, who averred that the owner of the missing money was his employer later identified as Rhea Bernardo, a businesswoman.

At that instance said personnel immediately returned the cash to the rightful owner.

“Mula sa pamunuan ng QCPD, taos-pusong ipinapaabot namin ang aming pagbati sa apat na tauhan ng District Tactical Motorized Unit (DTMU) sa kanilang natatanging pagganap sa sinumpaang tungkulin. Nagpapasalamat din kami sa mga miyembro ng House of Representatives, lalo na kay Congressman Khymer Olaso, kinatawan ng Unang Distrito ng Zamboanga, sa pagkilala at pagpapahalaga sa kanilang katapatan at husay sa serbisyo, ganun din ang pagkilala at pagbibigay ng parangal sa akin bilang District Director ng QCPD at kay Col. Von Alejandrino bilang pinuno ng DTMU. Ang kanilang dedikasyon ay inspirasyon sa lahat ng miyembro ng pambansang pulisya, ito ay nagpapakita ng kahalagahan ng paglilingkod nang may integridad, propesyonalismo, at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa," Maranan said.