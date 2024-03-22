PAGBASURA NG SMNI FRANCHISE LUSOT SA KAMARA

Inaprubahan na ng House of Representatives ang panuklang batas na nagbabasura sa prangkisa ng Swara Sug Media Corp. na nasa likod ng Sonshine Media Network International -- ang broadcast network ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ Church ni Pastor Apollo Quibiloy.

Lusot sa third and final reading ang House Bill 9710, na nagbabasura sa prangkisa ng Swara Sug dahil umano sa pagkakalat ng maling impormasyon at paglilipat ng ownership nang walang pahintulot ng Kongreso, at iba pang kasalanan.

Umabot sa 284 na kongresista ang bumoto pabor sa panukala, habang apat ang tumutol at apat ang hindi bumoto.

Ang panukala ay inihain ni 1-Rider party-list Representative Rodge Gutierrez matapos umere sa SMNI ang isang episode na inakusahan ng anchor na si Eric Celiz si House Speaker Martin Romualdez na gumastos umano ng mahigit P1 bilyon sa foreign trips.

Kinalaunan, inamin ni Celiz na wala siyang patunay sa kaniyang alegasyon at humingi ng paumanhin.

Sa kabila nito, hindi iniurong ni Gutierrez ang panukala at ipinagpatuloy ang pagtalakay dito dahil sa iba pa umanong paglabag na ginagawa ng Swara Sug sa kanilang prangkisa na ipinagkaloob ng Kongreso noong 2019.

“SMNI has engaged in red-tagging and fake news peddling, labeling members of the House, the former Vice President of the Philippines [Leni Robredo], and private persons as members of the New People’s Army,” sabi ni Gutierrez.

“The [franchise] grantee corporation also attempted to create discord between the Upper and the Lower House by insinuating that unnamed and unverified Senate sources have claimed that Congress had spent P1.8 billion in travel expenses in 2023 without any basis or proof,” dagdag niya.

“In fact, this baseless allegation was subsequently disproved by no less than the head of the Finance Department of the House of Representatives. Clearly, all these acts of SMNl run contrary to its mandate provided under Section 4 of the law that granted its franchise,” sabi pa ng mambabatas.

Samantala, inaprubahan na rin ng Kamara sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang Resolution of Both Houses 7, na naglalayong amyendahan ang 1987 Constitution para payagan ang mga dayuhang negosyante na magmay-ari ng ilang mahahalagang industriya sa bansa.

Ayon kay Romualdez, ang pag-alis sa probisyon sa Konstitusyon na naglilimita sa foreign ownership ng ilang sektor ay “last piece in the puzzle of investment measures” ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Nakasaad sa RBH 7 ang pag-alis sa 40 percent foreign ownership limit sa public utilities, education at advertising firms. Mayroong 289 na kongresista ang bumoto para dito, pito ang tumutol, at dalawa ang hindi bumoto.