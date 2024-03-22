P136K worth of shabu seized in Muntinlupa drug raid

Anti-drug operatives seized a sizeable amount of illegal drugs during the service of a search warrant in a house in Muntinlupa City.

The planned operation was conducted on 20 March 2024 by the Muntinlupa City Police and resulted in the apprehension of an individual alleged to be involved in drug-related activities and the confiscation of P136,000 worth of suspected shabu.

At approximately 10:37 p.m., a team from Muntinlupa City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit implemented Search Warrant 24-006 signed by Hon. Myra B Quiambao, Executive Judge of the RTC Branch 203, Muntinlupa City, at Brgy. Putatan, resulting in the apprehension of alias Chan, a 27-year-old construction worker.

During the search, officers seized approximately 20 grams of shabu and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The suspect is currently detained at the Station Custodial Facility of Muntinlupa City Police Station.