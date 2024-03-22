MMDA to deploy over 2K personnel for Holy Week

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is set to deploy 2,274 personnel on various major roads, transportation hubs, and other key areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure the safety and convenience of the public during the observance of the Holy Week.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Peace and Order Oscar Valenzuela, and Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. today presided over an inter-agency meeting at the PNP National Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City to discuss the comprehensive contingency plans and security measures as the Holy Week break nears.

Artes said the deployment is part of the Oplan Semana Santa 2024.

“We will have our full deployment in MMDA. Our agency is prepared to cope with the expected influx of passengers for this year’s observance of the Lenten season,” said Atty. Artes, assuring the commuting public of faster turnaround time of public utility vehicles through increased visibility of enforcers for traffic management.

“The MMDA Command Center, which can monitor real-time updates on bus terminals across Metro Manila, is fully functional. We will immediately coordinate with the PNP any untoward incident that might occur on the ground.”

Artes said the agency will also intensify its efforts against the proliferation of colorum vehicles in the metropolis.

"Passengers should be careful of colorum vehicles that might take advantage of the busy season by overcharging fares," he emphasized.

MMDA has declared a “no day-off and no absent policy” for all traffic and other field personnel when heavy traffic is expected due to the Holy Week exodus.

Also, Artes announced the suspension of the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or the number coding scheme in the NCR starting 28 March (Maundy Thursday) until 29 March (Good Friday), which are declared as regular holidays.

The MMDA Road Emergency Group will be on standby to provide roadside emergency service and assistance to the general public.

Simultaneous sidewalk-clearing operations against illegal vendors within the vicinity of major churches will also be conducted.

Ambulances and tow trucks will be prepositioned along key areas in the metropolis while inter-agency help desks will also be put up where bus terminals and other transport hubs are located.

Medics are on standby to provide medical care and first aid.

Representatives from the Department of Transportation, Department of Health, Department of Tourism, Land Transportation Office, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and other concerned agencies attended the inter-agency meeting.