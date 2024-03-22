LTO ready for Holy Week

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, on Friday said they are set and ready for the observance of the Holy Week.

Mendoza said he had already ordered all regional directors and other officials of the agency to start implementing road security measures in their respective areas of responsibility, as thousands of motorists are expected to hit the road for the long Holy Week break.

Mendoza’s order is in line with the directive of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to implement the necessary measures to ensure the safety of all road users for the Lenten break.

“Dagsa na naman ang ating mga kababayan pauwi sa kani-kanilang mga probinsya para sa darating na Holy Week sa susunod na linggo. In this regard, I have already instructed all LTO officials to coordinate with the local government units and other agencies on road safety measures,” Mendoza said.

“I am also expecting our local officials to further intensify the road worthiness inspections of passenger buses before they leave the bus terminals as part of our action to ensure the safety of the commuters,” he added.

Part of the inspection, according to Mendoza, is the conduct of random drug tests to drivers and conductors.

He also appealed to bus companies to police their own ranks and take the initiative on their own to ensure that there will be no mechanical problems for their buses as they travel to and from the provinces.

“We also ask private vehicle owners to do the same. Nobody wants their planned vacation to be spoiled by engine trouble or road-related problems,” Mendoza said.

Meanwhile, Mendoza reminded delinquent motor vehicles to include the renewal of the registration of their cars in their Holy Week and summer vacation plans amid the continuous implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

He said motorists should expect the presence of more LTO enforcers on the road for Holy Week and the entire stretch of summer vacation as they are part of the government’s road safety plans for the expected increase in the volume of travelers starting next week.

“I appeal to our motorists to have the registration of their motor vehicles renewed before they go out for long trips this Holy Week and on summer vacation,” Mendoza said.

“This is actually part of the road worthiness measures since vehicle inspection is part of the process of the renewal,” he added.