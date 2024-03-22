DPWH to conduct road reblocking, repairs

The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake reblocking and repairs on the following roads starting at 11:00 p.m., 22 March, until 5:00 a.m. on 25 March:

1. EDSA Northbound Lane, Balintawak entrance of Service Road (2nd lane), Caloocan City

2. EDSA Northbound Lane, Balintawak before footbridge (2nd lane), Caloocan City

3. Tandang Sora Avenue from Commonwealth Avenue going to C-5, Quezon City

4. Bonny Serrano Avenue Westbound Lane between 1st West Crame and 2nd Avenue, Quezon City

5. Pedro Gil cor. Taft Avenue (2nd lane), Manila City

6. EDSA Southbound Lane, J.P. Rizal Avenue to Orense (3rd lane from sidewalk), Makati City

7. EDSA Northbound Lane between Gen. Malvar St. to D. Arellano St. (3rd lane from the sidewalk), Caloocan City

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5:00 a.m. on Monday, 25 March.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.