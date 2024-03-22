DFA confirms Teves’ passport cancellation

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday confirmed the cancelation of the passport of former Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza disclosed the status of Teves’ passport a day after the latter was nabbed in Timor Leste while playing golf.

“It has been canceled, per info from OCA (Office of Consular Affairs),” Daza told reporters in a text message.

Teves was believed to be the mastermind behind the killing of his political rival former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and eight others last year.

Teves, who had been expelled as a member of the House of Representatives last August, was declared as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

His brother, former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves, and 11 others, were also tagged as terrorists.

Teves left the country for a medical procedure in the United States from 28 February to 9 March last year.

He, however, never returned after that.

He sought a two-month extension of his leave to Speaker Martin Romualdez.

However, it was denied.

Teves’ legal counsel, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, earlier said that the fear for his client’s safety was the main reason why the former lawmaker is hesitant to return to the country.

The Teves siblings denied the accusations against them.