Bong Go's team supports Women's Month celebration in Malabon City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go commended the local Barangay Baritan, Malabon City community, for their spirited celebration of Women's Month on Saturday, 16 March, held at the Bulaluhan Baritan, attended by around 40 women.

Through the efforts of Barangay Kagawad Concon San Juan, the festivities not only underscored the significance of recognizing women's roles in society but also highlighted the community's commitment to gender equality and women's rights.

Senator Go, in his message to the barangay, emphasized the importance of such celebrations in fostering a culture of respect and equality. He noted, "Ito ay repleksyon ng ating sama-samang pagsisikap na bumuo ng isang lipunan na pinahahalagahan at itinataas ang dignidad ng bawat babae."

The senator also took the opportunity to reiterate his support for legislative measures aimed at protecting women's rights and promoting their welfare. These include Republic Act No. 11861, which amended RA 8972, and the Solo Parents’ Welfare Act of 2000, which granted additional benefits to solo parents, most of whom are women. Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of the said measure.

During the event, Go’s Malasakit Team delivered shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball to select participants.

Additionally, Senator Go encouraged those needing medical assistance to take advantage of the medical aid programs offered by the Malasakit Centers in Ospital ng Malabon and San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital within the city.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go to support disadvantaged patients, has assisted over ten million Filipinos according to DOH through the 161 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide.

"Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n’yo po, mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito, kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” he said.

“Ako ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po ‘yan sa Diyos,” concluded Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit.

In his efforts to advance the development of the city, Go, serving as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, backed the construction of a multipurpose building in Barangay Tañong and the enhancement of road infrastructure in Barangay Panghulo, Malabon City.