Army assures decent burial for Northern Samar insurgent

TACLOBAN CITY — The Philippine Army on Thursday revealed that it is still verifying the identity of an individual believed to be a member of the New People’s Army who was killed in a clash with soldiers on the outskirts of Palapag, Northern Samar.

In a statement, the Army also assured that the slain insurgent will be buried properly.

“The male fighter is in his 30s,” said 8th Infantry Division spokesperson Capt. Jefferson Mariano. “We are certain that he’s a rebel since he was still carrying firearms when we found his body.”

Initial reports said that the slain rebel was with a group of armed men who clashed with Army troopers on Tuesday in the upland Bagacay village in Palapag town. The rebels retreated after being overpowered by soldiers.

“We just need a confirmation from at least three people to validate his identity,” Mariano said.

Once identified, authorities will turn over the cadaver to the rightful claimants and extend necessary assistance, including transportation and burial.