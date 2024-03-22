300 senior receives P8-M livelihood tools from DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment awards Friday livelihood tools to 300 senior citizens from the National Capital Region.

The National Commission on Senior Citizen Chairman Franklin Quijano said worth P8.3M of livelihood tools will be distributed to selected senior who signified their intention of going into small business. Tools such as booths, heavy duty sewing machines, hamburger stoves, car wash equipment, sack of rice, and fishball selling, were among the goods DOLE has lend out them. This capital investment will be payed back to the government once they have sold their goods.

“Hindi po ito ayuda at merun po silang accountability na bayaran ang halaga na kanilang tinangggap ng sa ganun sila ay maka kuha pa ulit ng karagdagang kapital. Ito po ay tulong ng pamahalaan sa mga senior na kesa wala gawin ay minabuti ng gobyerno na auportahan ang sino man kwalipikado tatanggap ng livelihood support” Quijano in speech said.

("This is not aid and they have the accountability to pay the amount they received so that they can get more capital again. This is the government's assistance to the seniors rather than doing nothing, the government prefers to help whoever is qualified to receive livelihood support.")

The sais project was first held in Manila on Friday but it had been on the fifth wave of distribution according to DOLE

Meanhile Fifth District Manila Representative Erwin Tieng on his part had offered a free venue for the said dsitribution of livelihoog tools where 30 senior citizen was included among those chosen to received.

“Buong buo po support ng distrito patin na rin po si Mayor Lacuna and VM Yul Servo sa proyektong ito, sa katunayan po malaki ang tulong na naibibigay ng dsitrito sa mag a senior namin tulad ng libreng gamot, libreng diagnostic exam. Sa pamamagitan na aming rolling laboratory na meron an tayong X-ray, ultra, ECG at 2D Echo at maraming pang iba" Tieng said.

("The district as well as Mayor Lacuna and VM Yul Servo are fully supporting this project, in fact the district is giving a lot of help to our seniors such as free medicine, free diagnostic exam. Through our rolling laboratory that we have X-ray, ultra, ECG and 2D Echo and many others")