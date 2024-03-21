R-PSB brings gov't directly to people

Philippine National Police's Revitalized-Pulis Sa Barangay has become a mission that encompasses several key objectives, including sustaining progress achieved by government initiatives delivered to the barangays, preventing any potential resurgence of criminal and terrorist groups, and safeguarding the unaffected neighboring communities.

PNP Directorate for Police Community Relations chief, P/Maj.Gen. Alan Okubo, told DAILY TRIBUNE that the R-PSB program they initiated is in "pursuit of bridging the community and the government in terms of delivery of basic services, strengthening of Barangay-based institutions, mobilizing and organizing Barangay peacekeeping forces and stabilizing the peace and order situation."

Okubo cited Patrolwoman Ara Mae Linde, assigned at R-PSB PRO 8, Brgy. Sangay, Palapag, Northern Samar as an example, when she responded to a call for help from a mother of a 7-month-old baby who was suffering from high fever.

Linde, according to Okubo, immediately responded to the call by administering first aid to the infant; after which, she brought the infant to a physician for further management and treatment.

"The prompt action for assistance given by Linde exemplifies the mission and vision of R-PSB, deployed in the GIDAS (geographically isolated and disadvantage areas). The unselfish service that they render to the community, coupled with compassion and kindness, leaves a lasting mark in the minds and hearts of the people, thus, winning them back to the country’s security forces," Okubo said.

Last, Wednesday, 20 March, Okubo presented to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos Jr., the R-PSB deployment areas, particularly in Brgy. Putatan in Muntinlupa City.

In their visit to the area, the R-PSB team in Brgy. Putatan led by P/Master Sgt. Lloyd Frigillana with 12 other members, briefed the officials that beginning from its launching, the team assisted in the processing of Birth Certificates to 164 residents (the eldest being 72 years old), facilitated the baptism of 84 children (the eldest being 17 years old), assisted in the processing of free NBI clearances and assisted in the processing of free LTO license and training, among many others.

The team also conceptualized the motorcycle ambulance which was made possible through the donation of Barangay Chairman Gerardo C. Teves.

"This proved to be an effective and efficient innovation since the community is highly populated with no access to 4-wheeled vehicles," Okubo said.

In the area of law enforcement, the crime incidence in Brgy. Putatan dropped by 67 percent from 37 crime incidents in 1 April, 2022 to 31 March 2023 (before R-PSB) to only 12 crime incidents in 1 April 2023 to 19 March 2024 (during R-PSB).

The R-PSB in Brgy. Putatan was launched last 13 April 2023.

In terms of anti-illegal drugs arrests and seizures, the figure dropped to half compared to the period before the implementation of R-PSB due to the 24/7 presence of the police in the community.

Community leaders from different sectors headed by Muntinlupa Mayor Rozanno Rufino Biazon; Teves, City Councilors; and other Barangay Chairpersons from the Local Government Unit and over 1,000 participants from the various barangays in Muntinlupa City also attended the activity.

Okubo underscored the importance of police and community relations in the pursuit of a stable peace and order situation that is best exemplified by R-PSB. He reported that the deployment of R-PSB in Brgy. Putatan is one of the pilot deployments in an urban setting.

"Given its effectiveness, it will expand its mission to support the BIDA program of the DILG," he explained.

Police as tutors

Abalos made a walk-through in the community and interacted with the children beneficiaries of the R-PSB’s community classroom. This classroom conducts tutorials for children after school focusing on discipline and character development.

P/Cpl. Jesabel Primero, known to the children as “Teacher Jesa”, a member of the R-PSB team with a degree in education, is in charge of the community classroom and fondly recalls the time when the children didn’t even know how to say “po” or “opo”.

"The interventions of the R-PSB inculcated into these children the Filipino values of courtesy and respect," the Police Community Relations chief said.

Abalos described R-PSB as a good concept as "it humanizes the police.”

The DILG Chief pointed out that under the RPSB, police personnel are immersed in the community so they will be able to learn firsthand from the residents their primary concerns and help them find solutions to their problems.

"Ang pulis ay ibinababa sa barangay para doon mismo tumira, aalamin ang problema at pangangailangan ng mga residente at tutulungan silang lutasin ang mga ito, (Our police goes down in barangays [villages], live with them and asked the residents of their problems to help them)" Abalos said.

R-PSB commended for accomplishments

Abalos commended the accomplishments of R-PSB saying that it is perfectly aligned with the intention of the BIDA (Buha’y Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan) program that aims to bring sustainable development in the community so that the people would not have to resort to illegal drug activities. He highlighted the significant achievements of R-PSB in Brgy Putatan that synergize with the department's flagship initiative, BIDA, which targets the reduction of both drug demand and supply.

Abalos is confident that the implementation of the RPSB program could greatly help in winning the trust and bringing the government closer to the people.

This, is as the RPSB team members assigned in Brgy. Putatan were warmly welcomed by the residents who showed their appreciation for their services and genuine concern for their welfare.

"Dahil sa magandang pagpapatupad ng RPSB dito sa inyong lugar, bumaba ang krimen, ang droga halos kumalahati, (Because of good R-PSB implementation here in your locality, crime, drugs incidents were cut to halves)" Abalos noted.

On the other hand, Mayor Biazon, also shared the positive image of a police officer brought about by the implementation of R-PSB.

“Ang ating R-PSB ay bumaba sa ating komunidad ngunit hindi baril o posas ang dala nila kundi tulong na kinakailangan ng ating komunidad. Binago ng R-PSB ang old figure ng PNP na dati ay kinakatakutan, sila pala ay dapat nilalapitan, niyayakap dahil sila ang tumutulong sa atin. (Police are here not armed and without handcuffs, but to help what the community need. RSPB changed the bad image of PNP, that they can be approach)” Biazon said.

He thanked the DILG Secretary and Okubo for their visit, as he urged his constituents to support RPSB which is aligned with the Kapayapaan and Kaayusan components of the 7K agenda of the city government.