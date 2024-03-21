DOH backs QC ordinance requiring calorie count on restaurant menu

The Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday that it supports the policy of the Quezon City Government to require calorie count on restaurant menus.

The DOH said such a policy would enable Filipinos to make informed and healthy choices on what to eat.

Moreover, the DOH also urged the Filipinos to eat balanced, well-moderated, and varied diets as well as to limit processed food and food that are high in calories.

"Opt for healthier choices, partnered with sufficient physical activity," it said.

"Human bodies accumulate excess calories, which may lead to overweight and obesity which leads to non-communicable diseases like heart attack, stroke, and diabetes," it added.

The Quezon City Government passed Ordinance No. 243 Series of 2023 which requires food businesses in the city to display the calorie count per serving in their menu.