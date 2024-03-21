‘Chinese presence in WPS not stopping Balikatan’

The Philippines will continue the Balikatan military exercise with the United States and France even if Chinese forces show up near the training areas.

Some 16,000 troops, two-thirds of them Americans, are participating in the drills from 22 April to 8 May.

When asked about the chances of Chinese vessels being sighted during the naval drills, Balikatan 2024 executive officer, Col. Michael Logico, said that was a possibility.

“Well, we will be inside our EEZ (exclusive economic zone), and I believe we have the right to be there,” he said, adding that the naval exercises would continue even with the presence of Chinese vessels.

A highlight of the event will be the naval exercise off the coast of Laoag in Ilocos Norte facing the Taiwan Strait.

“You know, the Balikatan exercise is a demonstration of our combat readiness, the entire intent of which is to deter. If we cannot deter, we will defend, and when we defend, the objective is to win,” he said.

He added that at least four AFP ships and one from the French Navy would join the group’s sail. The total number of participating US Navy vessels is yet to be determined.

Not deterred

Logico brushed off China’s expected opposition to the trilateral naval drills.

“We are not deterred by what other countries think about what we are doing. You cannot defend the country worried about what other people are thinking,” he said.

Asked what would happen if China reacted negatively or intervened in the naval drills, Logico said. “That’s entirely up to them.”

“We will continue (with the drills),” he said, stressing that the exercises are part of the country’s paradigm shift to territorial defense.

“Well, the message that we want to send is that we are serious about defending our territory, and we have allies; that’s basically it; the alliance is still going strong,” he said.

The Philippines has a Visiting Forces Agreement with the US that mandates the holding of military training between the two countries’ armed forces.

While the VFA with France is still in the works, Logico said France could join since the naval drills will be conducted beyond the country’s 12-nautical mile territorial waters.

Logico described the trilateral naval drills as “a new thing” for the Balikatan exercise, as previous group sails were limited to the country’s 12-nautical-mile territorial waters.

The maritime drills are expected to not sit well with China, which has been warning the Philippines that such activities with the US could aggravate tensions in the WPS, which Beijing claims as part of its territory in the South China Sea.

“Well, it does not really matter. I mean, I can go one meter beyond 12 nautical miles. I’m already in international waters, so it does not really matter legally,” he explained.

Logico said all logistical requirements are ready for next month’s Philippines-US annual Balikatan Exercise.