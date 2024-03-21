Bong Go driving health, mental well-being in Phl

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Committee on Health, expressed firm backing for amendments to the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, or Republic Act No. 11223, emphasizing the need to revise PhilHealth premium contributions to ease financial burdens on Filipinos, especially post-pandemic.

Go expressed his support to Sen. JV Ejercito, Vice Chair of the Senate Health Committee and principal sponsor of the Universal Healthcare Act, during the 17th Congress, who also sponsored the proposed amendment to the UHC Law in the plenary session on Tuesday, 19 March.

The UHC Act is originally mandated to increase the premium contribution rates until 2025 to ensure PhilHealth's financial health. However, Go highlighted the unforeseen impact of the pandemic and the economic crisis it precipitated.

“Mr. Chair, alam naman po natin na hindi natin inasahan ang nangyaring pandemya at krisis na pinagdaanan natin. I am certain that when the 17th Congress included in the law the premium rate increases, no one in this Chamber knew what was about to hit us,” said Go.

The senator's concerns reflect the difficulties many Filipinos face, including job losses, business closures, and the daily struggles of ordinary citizens weighing the importance of additional contributions against their families' basic needs.

“Kaya po sa tingin ko, nararapat lang na rebyuhin ulit ang mga tinakdang pagtaas sa kontribusyon sa PhilHealth para makatulong tayo sa pag-recover ng ating mga kababayan mula sa pandemya. Marami ang nawalan ng trabaho at marami ang nagsarang mga negosyo,” Go remarked.

The proposed amendments aim to introduce a new premium scale, reducing PhilHealth premiums from 2024 to 2027. A noteworthy provision in the bill is the requirement for the national government to cover fifty percent of the premium contributions for migrant workers, ensuring that the inability to pay premiums will not hinder the issuance of overseas employment certificates—a crucial document for Filipinos working abroad.

Additionally, Sen. Go manifested his support to a bill he also filed and authored that seeks to strengthen mental health services in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) across the Philippines.

Go underscored the urgency of addressing mental health concerns, which have long been sidelined, with a notable lack of awareness and accessible support systems contributing to a rising trend in mental health crises among students.

"Mental health disorders are often overlooked, with many failing to recognize the signs and symptoms. This has been a major problem for every individual, especially for students," stated Go.

Senate Bill No. 2598, known as the SUCs Mental Health Services Act which was primarily authored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, seeks to establish Mental Health Offices in every SUC campus to offer comprehensive support and intervention for students, faculty, and staff.

These measures are a response to the alarming statistics indicating a significant number of public school learners engaging in suicidal behavior, compounded by the mental strain inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic on Filipino youth.

"Formal psychological help-seeking behavior is estimated at only 22.17 percent among Filipinos," noted Go, highlighting the critical barriers to accessing mental health care.

He further elaborated on the grim figures of suicide within the educational sphere, with over 400 learners taking their own lives in 2021 and thousands more attempting suicide.

This legislative initiative reverses these distressing trends by facilitating more accessible access to mental health resources and ensuring a more supportive educational environment.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put Filipino youth's mental health and well-being under immense strain. There is still a lack of unified and comprehensive strategies to protect students from the effects of their demanding learning activities," Go said.

As part of the bill's provisions, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will develop professional development and training programs for mental health personnel in SUCs.

This initiative aims to enhance the quality of mental health interventions and foster a culture of understanding and support throughout the academic community.