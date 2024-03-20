USA and Spain handed tough draws in women's Olympic tournament

Four-times winners USA, Germany and Australia were placed in the same group, while hosts France will play holders Canada after the women's draw for the 2024 Olympics was made on Wednesday.

Groups B and C appear particularly challenging, while France and Canada can be hopeful of securing their places in the knock-out rounds from Group A.

The United States will face Germany, Australia and the winner of one of two African play-offs in Group B.

Group C consists of World Cup and Nations League winners Spain, Brazil, Japan and the winner of the other CAF play-off.

France are seeking to become just the second host country to win the Games after the US in 1996.

The hosts were given a relatively easier draw compared to Groups B and C, and will face Canada, Colombia and New Zealand.

The women's tournament will begin on 25 July, one day before the Games opening ceremony, and conclude with the final in Paris on 10 August.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the last quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed sides.

Full draw for the women's football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games:

Group A: France, Canada, Colombia, New Zealand

Group B: USA, Germany, Australia, CAF 2

Group C: Spain, Japan, Brazil, CAF 1

The CAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament fourth round will decide the final two participants. The matches will be played over two legs between 1-9 April.

Ties:

Zambia v Morocco

Nigeria v South Africa