‘Relations with U.S. stays if Trump wins’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. believes there will be no change in the Philippines’ relationship with the United States even if there is a leadership change after the US elections in November.

In a recent television interview, Marcos said there won’t be any significant changes because the two countries are treaty allies.

“As long as we stay true to the agreements in those treaties that we have, I think our foreign policy will maintain a balance, and there won’t be any radical changes or moves,” he said.

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off once more in the November presidential elections.

In the same interview, Marcos denied allegations he intended amendments to the Constitution to extend his term.

The allegations surfaced amid discussions of proposed constitutional amendments, prompting concerns among critics of potential ulterior motives.

Some critics, including former President Rodrigo Duterte, suggested that Marcos’ involvement in advocating for these amendments could be a strategic maneuver to pave the way for extending his stay in power.

“That’s incorrect,” Marcos said.

“The proposals for the amendments to the Constitution are solely concerned with economic provisions, things like ownership of corporations. So, the political structure of the Philippines, there’s no proposal to change that. I’m not quite sure where it came from, but it’s being used as a stick to beat this issue over our heads,” he said.

Marcos advocates revising the 1987 Constitution to amend economic provisions to enhance foreign investments and stimulate the growth of one of Asia’s swiftly developing economies.

The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, a cousin of Marcos and a supporter of the initiative, began discussing the suggested amendments this week.