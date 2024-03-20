PNP help sought to arrest Quiboloy

The Senate is coordinating with the Philippine National Police in the arrest of Apollo Quiboloy, founder and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, who is accused of rape and human trafficking.

Armed Forces of the Philippines’ retired Lt. Gen. Roberto T. Ancan, Senate sergeant-at-arms, said on Wednesday that Quiboloy could be arrested anytime.

Ancan made the remarks a day after the upper chamber officially issued the arrest order against Quiboloy for his persistent refusal to attend the Senate inquiry into his alleged crimes.

The contempt order, signed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri upon the request of Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality chair Senator Risa Hontiveros, stated that Quiboloy must be “arrested and detained” at the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms.

The contempt order would be effective “until such time as he will appear and testify in the committee or otherwise purge himself of that contempt.”

Ancan added that only the legal counsels and immediate family members would be allowed to visit Quiboloy when he is arrested.

Senator Robin Padilla, who attempted to block the arrest order against Quiboloy but failed, said that the religious leader may bring his case to the Supreme Court.

“My office has done everything in accordance with the rules and procedures of the Senate to protect the rights of Pastor Quiboloy. The committee chairman has decided, and Senate President Zubiri has taken action on issuing the warrant of arrest,” Padilla told reporters in a text message.

He added: “The legal alternative action I can see for Pastor Quiboloy is to bring this matter to the Supreme Court.”

Ferdinand Topacio, Quiboloy’s general legal counsel, said their camp will use all legal remedies to protect their client from what he described as a “hell-bent prosecution.”

“Pastor Quiboloy’s legal team has done its level best to protect the pastor and shield him from violations of his rights, but sadly, there are some powerful individuals who are hell-bent on persecuting him,” Topacio said in a statement.

“As we prepare to avail of all judicial remedies, we shall now henceforth refrain from specifically commenting on the aforementioned issues out of respect for the courts, and we enjoin the others concerned to exhibit some sense of common decency at long last by doing the same,” he said.