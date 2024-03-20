PBBM certifies 'New Gov't Procurement Reform Act' as urgent

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified Senate Bill No. 2593, also known as the New Government Procurement Reform Act, as an urgent measure.

In a letter dated 19 March 2024 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and addressed to Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Marcos emphasized the need to facilitate the passage of the measure which he described as an “important piece of legislation.

“The need to facilitate the passage of this important piece of legislation is imperative in order to address the tedious and prolonged procedure in the public procurement and the need for procurement efficacy,” the letter read.

Marcos also stressed that the measure “will also remedy the public emergency caused by the gaps in public spending, which hamper the ability of the government to deliver substantial services to the people.”

The letter was copy furnished to Speaker Martin Romualdez and Presidential Legislative Liason Office Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza.

Under the measure, the Department of Budget and Management would be tasked to create procurement positions for the different government agencies.

Likewise, a provision on the Most Economically Advantageous Responsive Bid, or MEARB, will be introduced to address the issues encountered with the award criterion under RA 9184 of the Lowest Calculated Bid or simply put, awarding the contract to the least expensive bid.

Earlier this week, the upper chamber began its deliberation on SBN 2593, which was sponsored by Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

As of press time, the measure, which seeks to unify and institutionalize the policies, rules, and regulations pertaining to government procurement, is currently pending on second reading in the upper chamber.