Senate issues arrest order vs. Quiboloy

The Senate on Tuesday officially ordered the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and leader Apollo Quiboloy for his persistent refusal to attend the Senate inquiry into his alleged crimes.

The contempt order stated that Quiboloy must be “arrested and detained” at the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms “until such time that he will appear and testify in the Committee, or otherwise purges himself of that contempt.”

“The Sergeant-At-Arms is hereby directed to carry out and implement this Order and make a return hereof within twenty-four (24) hours from its reinforcement,” the order said.

The document was signed by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and Senator Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, which is spearheading the Senate investigation against Quiboloy.

Quiboloy is accused of crimes such as rape and human trafficking.

Committee matter

Zubiri, for his part, released a separate statement about the contempt order against the religious leader, maintaining that “this is a committee matter.”

He noted that since the subject of the inquiry in aid of legislation has been referred to and is properly cognizable by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, “it is the Committee which should determine the sufficiency of Pastor Quiboloy's response to the Show Cause Order.”

“The Chairperson, Senator Risa Hontiveros, found no merit in the explanation of Pastor Quiboloy and has ruled to deny the reliefs prayed for and to issue the order of arrest,” he said.

“Pursuant to our duly published Rules Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation and the Rules of the Senate, it is ministerial for me to sign the order of arrest,” he added.

The Senate chief continued: “We are signing the order to protect our Committee system, to preserve the Senate's power of inquiry with process to enforce it.”

He, likewise, reiterated that should Quiboloy decide to appear during the next hearing or purge himself of contempt, “there will be no need to order his arrest.”

“We reiterate that the purpose of the order of arrest is not to punish but to make the inquiry potent and compelling,” he said.

Hontiveros welcomed the issuance of a contempt order against Quiboloy, who earlier admitted to hiding due to alleged threats to his life.

“This action is timely for every woman this Women's Month. I am thankful to Senate President Migz Zubiri for signing the arrest order,” she said.

“Quiboloy has no right to trample on the dignity of the Senate. His disrespectful actions for this institution should not be overlooked,” she added.

She, likewise, extended her gratitude to the alleged victims of Quiboloy.

“A heartfelt thank you to all the witnesses who bravely participated in this monumental fight. You are the heart of this investigation, and we stand with you in the Senate until the end,” she said.