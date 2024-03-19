Risa presses Quiboloy’s arrest

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday renewed her call for the Senate leadership to order the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy.

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family, and Gender Equality, said this was in response to the explanation provided by Quiboloy’s camp to the show cause order issued by the Senate last week.

“Quiboloy is already in contempt. That cannot be changed. There was an objection, which was accommodated according to the rules, but they still did not gather a majority of signatories, so it is clear as day — my ruling stands,” she said in a press conference.

Hontiveros said the religious leader’s explanation for why he should not be arrested was “nowhere near satisfactory.”

“We, including my legal team, immediately read through and assessed the documents carefully, mindful of due process for the accused but also with a view to ensuring that the Senate as an institution is protected from dilatory tactics of parties,” she said.

“One thing has become clear in our review — his explanation is nowhere near satisfactory. They did nothing but rehash previous arguments they had made for not attending our Senate hearings,” she added.

Citing Section 19 of the Senate Rules and Procedures in Investigations in Aid of Legislation, Hontiveros reiterated that the Senate inquiry into Quiboloy’s alleged crimes such as rape and human trafficking is in aid of legislation.

“No person can refuse to testify or to be placed under oath or affirmation or answer questions before an incriminatory question is asked. His invocation of such right does not by itself excuse him from his duty to give testimony,” she said.

She detailed the possible areas for additional legislation that were discussed during the previous Senate hearings.