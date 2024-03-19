Over P379-M worth of aid extended amid El Niño devastation

With the prevailing El Niño continuing to cause damage and losses to Philippine agriculture production, the government, as of this writing, has been able to extend P379.06 million worth of assistance to affected farmers.

According to the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, included in the aid provided were high-value crops with less water requirements, such as mung bean, to affected farmers in Iloilo and Negros Occidental, valued at P990,000. Hybrid rice seeds worth P7.87 million and fertilizers worth P7.63 million were distributed to non-vulnerable areas in Western Visayas for maximization of production to compensate for the losses.

Moreover, a total financial assistance of P362.56 million. from the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance Program was given to 71,795 farmers in the Mimaropa Region.

Meanwhile, 35 rice and 16 corn farmers in the Ilocos, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa regions benefitted from the allocated P 1.24 million from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

More aid

The DA's attached agency, the Bureau of Soils and Water Management, in collaboration with other agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology's Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration and the Department of National Defense - Philippine Air Force, is conducting cloud seeding operations to ease water shortages, targeting agricultural areas in Southern Cagayan and Northern Isabela, which they said will bring light to moderate rainfall over the said areas.

In addition, the department reported that the National Irrigation Administration has installed 570 water augmentation pumps in the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas regions to ensure water sources.

“Concreting of irrigation canals is also on-going, which improved 847.82 kilometers of irrigation canals, benefitting 40,621 farmers nationwide. Further, desiltation of irrigation canals is being undertaken, improving water flow of 3,167.95 kilometers of irrigation canals nationwide,” DA said in a statement.

“Farmers are continuously adopting the alternate wetting-and-drying method that reduced water consumption in 162,623 hectares of agricultural areas,” it continued, adding that a quick turnaround strategy was also implemented, benefiting 3,878.15 hectares of agricultural areas and 1,657 farmers in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and Soccsksargen.

“DA Regional Field Offices in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Mimaropa regions have started endorsing the list of affected farmers to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Department of Labor and Employment for other forms of assistance such as provision of food packs and cash for work programs.”

The latest report from DA showed that the Philippine agriculture volume loss now stands at 75,092 metric tons valued at P1.75 billion, damaging 32,231 hectares of crop area and affecting the livelihoods of 29, 437 farmers.

From the said volume, 48,332 MT amount for rice bulk loss, estimated to have a total value of P1.13 billion.