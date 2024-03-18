Poe on possible water interruption: It’s giving déjà vu

Concern agencies and water concessionaires should have prepared for the possible water interruption amid the worsening effects of El Niño in the country, Senator Grace Poe said on Monday.

Poe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services, also said the possible water interruption due to the impending plan of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System to decrease the water pressure of concessionaires in Metro Manila “gives a sense of déjà vu.

“We have been experiencing water shortages every summer. El Niño is a foreseeable climate pattern. Concerned agencies and water concessionaires should have been prepared from the outset to ensure consumers would no longer suffer the nightmare of not having a drop from the tap,” she said in a statement.

“Waterless days heavily bear upon households, businesses, schools and other consumers,” she added.

The MWSS, over the weekend, said it is considering reducing the water pressure of concessionaires in Metro Manila due to the continuous decline of water levels in Angat Dam.

The Angat Dam is the major source of water for Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Poe pointed out that water concessionaires should take advantage of the abundance of rain in the country during the wet season.

“A sufficient water supply is a ubiquitous problem. But in a country visited by typhoons at an average of 21 times a year, concessionaires should invest more and expedite better water infrastructure,” she said.