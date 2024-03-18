PDEA warns vs ‘weed-flavored’ vapes

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Sunday cautioned the public on the use of electronic cigarettes amid an upsurge of vaping products with marijuana oil following the confiscation of cannabis oil and marijuana kush as well as assorted vaping products worth P842,000 in Taguig City last 14 March.

In a statement, the anti-drug agency stressed that patronizing marijuana-laced e-cigarettes may pose health hazards aside from the fact that it is prohibited by law.

Last week, the PDEA and the Bureau of Customs also intercepted 18 boxes containing cannabis oil and marijuana kush hidden inside e-cigarettes worth P337 million in Port Area, Manila.

“The proliferation of these illicit items can also expose unknowing customers to be addicted to marijuana,” said the PDEA, adding that selling and smuggling of marijuana oil cartridges mean there is growing demand.

“Considering that the vaping culture is predominantly popular among the youth, PDEA is wary that these cannabis extracts can passed off as a legitimate vape aerosol in the market and sold to the younger patrons,” the PDEA said.

The PDEA also called for support from other government regulators to tighten the monitoring of the physical and online vape shops selling marijuana-flavored e-cigarettes.

In January, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa called on the Philippine National Police to ensure that teenagers do not have access to vapes.