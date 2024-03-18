PAGCOR multi-purpose facilities inaugurated

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation chairperson and CEO Alejandro Tengco led the inauguration of two newly completed multi-purpose centers in the towns of San Manuel and Victoria in the province of Tarlac.

In his speech on Monday, Tengco said the state gaming agency provided a total of P100 million for both of the two-story projects, adding that because the Philippines is very vulnerable to climate change, “typhoons, floods and earthquakes are common occurrences that we must always be prepared for.”

He also stressed that while the buildings are primarily designed as temporary shelters during emergencies, the structures can also be used for various socio-civic activities.

“During the height of the pandemic, when the project was rolled out, there was a high demand for quarantine and evacuation facilities. But now, there is more sense to call these as multi-purpose centers rather than just evacuation facilities,” said Tengco.

“You may use this facility as your social hall, events area, and livelihood training center. You may also use this building to generate revenues for the local government,” he added.

Tengco also introduced PAGCOR’s upcoming flagship programs which include school buildings for public schools, e-learning centers, community wellness centers and socio civic centers nationwide.

“These upcoming flagship projects are designed to create lasting impact on the lives of ordinary Filipinos,” Tengco said. “These are just some of our nation-building efforts because as you are all aware, PAGCOR is the third largest revenue contributor to the national coffers.”

Meantime, San Manuel Mayor Doña Cresencia Tesoro expressed gratitude to PAGCOR for its support.

“We are grateful that PAGCOR saw our need. This multi-purpose center is so far the biggest project that we have seen in San Manuel, and this is proof of PAGCOR’s commitment to serve the Filipinos,” Tesoro said.