Manila LGU and Int'l fastfood chain inks MOA to employ seniors and PWDs

The local government of Manila inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with McDonald’s Philippines for the implementation of a program that would provide hiring for senior citizens and PWDs.

The said agreement was signed by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and J&F Food Corporation Training Consultant Sofia Loriega, with Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto. Also present in the signing is Secretary to the Mayor Atty. Marlon Lacson and Manila's public employment service office head Fernan Bermejo.

Lacuna said that the all medical requirements will be shouldered by Lacuna, along with the 'Fit To Work' medical certifications, physical and medical exams, and laboratory tests.

"Kami na ang bahala. Gagawin ito ng Manila PESO. May procedure na sila para dito. Binabati ko ang McDonald's sa kanilang mahusay na corporate social responsibility sa pagbibigay ng trabaho para sa mga nakatatanda at PWD sa kanilang mga branches sa Lungsod ng Maynila,” ("It's on us. Manila PESO will do it. They already have a procedure for this. I congratulate McDonald's for their excellent corporate social responsibility in providing jobs for the elderly and PWD in their branches in the City of Manila,") Lacuna said.

Those who will be hired will be working for not more than four hours per day, with shifts either in the morning or afternoon and they will also be entitled to 13th month pay, service incentive leaves and company group insurance.

The available positions are as follows: order presenters, drink drawers, table managers and guest relations staff.

Lacuna said that under the MOA, three senior citizens or PWDs will be hired per outllet of McDonald’s located within the city of Manila and that those qualified will undergo the necessary training.

"Upang matulungan ang mga nakatatanda at PWD, hiniling ko sa Manila Police na i-waive ang kanilang usual fees para sa pag-iisyu ng police clearance at magbukas ng courtesy lanes para sa mga nakatatanda at PWD na nag-a-apply para sa police clearance kaugnay sa pag-aaplay ng trabaho alinsunod sa memorandum of agreement,"

("To help the elderly and PWD, I have asked the Manila Police to waive their usual fees for the issuance of police clearance and open courtesy lanes for the elderly and PWD applying for the police clearance related to applying for work in accordance with the memorandum of agreement,") Lacuna said.

The lady mayor said that the program aims to re-integrate the senior citizens and PWDs as "productive members of society".

Those interested, she said, may check the Public Employment Service Office - City of Manila's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Senior Citizen Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes lauded Lacuna and her administrastion for the continued success of the city's program that provides job opportunities for senior citizens, other elderly and PWDs.

“Muling pinatutunayan ng nasabing MOA, na ang Maynila ay isang Capital City of Equal Opportunity sa Pilipinas. Kasama ko si Mayor Honey Lacuna sa pagpupuri sa McDonald's sa pagbibigay ng trabaho sa mga kwalipikadong senior citizens, iba pang nakatatanda, at mga PWDs” ("The said MOA reaffirms that Manila is a Capital City of Equal Opportunity in the Philippines. I join Mayor Honey Lacuna in commending McDonald's for providing employment to qualified senior citizens, other seniors, and PWDs”) said Ordanes, who is also chairman of the Committee on Senior Citizens at the House of Representatives.

"Naaalala ko rin at pinupuring muli ang Shakey's, Sarisuki, at KFC sa Maynila sa pagpapatupad ng mga batas laban sa diskriminasyon ng ating bansa sa kanilang kumpanya. Sa inspirasyon ng kanilang mga halimbawa, gagawa ako ng isang Senior Citizen Party-list award para kilalanin ang mga namumukod-tanging LGU, kumpanya, at organisasyon na mahusay na huwaran sa pagtataguyod ng mga karapatan, kapakanan, at proteksyon ng mga senior citizen,” ("I also remember and once again commend Shakey's, Sarisuki, and KFC in Manila for enforcing our country's anti-discrimination laws in their company. Inspired by their examples, I will create a Senior Citizen Party-list award to recognize the outstanding LGUs, companies, and organizations that are good role models in promoting the rights, welfare, and protection of senior citizens,”) Ordanes added.