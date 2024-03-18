Bong Go, Mapandan LGU extends aid to 500 displaced workers

Through the collective efforts of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and the local government of Mapandan, Pangasinan, including Governor Ramon “Mon-mon” Guico III, Vice Governor Mark Lambino, Congresswoman Rachel Arenas, Mayor Karl Christian Vega, and Vice Mayor Gerald Glenn Tambaoan, displaced workers received additional support and assistance during the celebration of Mapandan Festival on Friday, 15 March.

The activity was held at Mapandan Central School, where 500 displaced workers were given grocery packs, meals, vitamins, and masks. There were also select recipients of bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, watches, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Furthermore, Senator Go expressed gratitude for the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) proactive approach and commended its efforts in providing temporary employment opportunities for displaced workers through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers program.

“Maraming-maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon. Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung ibinigay ninyong pagkakataon sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino dahil ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo sa inyong lahat,” expressed Go, who is known as 'Mr. Malasakit' for his compassionate service.

The event was also attended by Urbiztondo Mayor Moding Operania and 3rd District Board Member Vici Ventanilla.

In an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life for Filipino workers in rural areas who are affected by crises and have few job opportunities, Senator Go has filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420. This bill seeks to offer temporary work to qualified members of low-income families in rural settings through the creation of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) within the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Should it be enacted, REAP's main objective would be to provide short-term employment for those who fit certain conditions of economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or temporary joblessness.

“Welcome back po sa probinsiya ng Pangasinan, Senator Bong Go. Alam niyo po, napakadalas pong bumisita ng ating senador sa ating probinsya. Kamakailan lang po ay magkasama kami sa bayan ng Sison, no’ng nakaraan buwan din po nagkasama kami, at kung saan saan pa dito sa Pangasinan. Walang sawa po siyang nagpapaabot ng tulong at serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,” Vice Governor Lambino shared.

“Kaya asahan niyo po, senator, lalo na sa bayan ng Mapandan, hindi po namin makakalimutan itong pagbisita niyo sa amin. Muli, mula sa kapwa naming Pangasinense, welcome once again po,” he added.

Go, who is also an adopted son of Pangasinan, also offered to help those with health needs. He encouraged them to visit the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City or any of the 161 operational Malasakit Centers across the country if they may need assistance with any health-related expenses.

“Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para ‘to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito. Tutulungan kayo ng Malasakit Center upang mabayaran ang inyong hospital billing,” Go said.

Go also mentioned that necessary funds were allocated to construct Super Health Centers nationwide. These centers are strategically designed to provide primary care, offer consultations, and enhance the early detection of diseases at the grassroots level.

Through the collaborative efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, sufficient funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide with 26 Super Health Centers in the province including one in Mapandan that he visited that day for its inauguration.

Go then emphasized the significance of the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he was a principal sponsor and co-author of in the Senate. He underscored the importance of this legislation as a significant step forward in improving the availability of specialized medical care in all regions.

Region 1 Medical Center offers specialty services in mental health and dermatology. It plans to have a renal care and transplant center, burn care, geriatric care, and cancer care.

Later that day, Go also inspected the Super Health Center in Muñoz City, Nueva Ecija, and likewise gave assistance to the city’s indigents.