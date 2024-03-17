Manila LGU joins DOH in combating TB

Mayor Honey Lacuna said the city of Manila is one with the national government in the efforts to combat tuberculosis.

The mayor made the pronouncement as she joined the observance of the World TB Day led by health secretary Ted Herbosa over the weekend.

"We in the city government of Manila, express our solidarity as we renew our commitment in combating tuberculosis, a global health challenge affecting millions," she said.

"Together, we pledge awareness, advocate for better healthcare access, and support research for improved treatments and prevention methods. Together, let us stand in solidarity with those affected by TB and strive relentlessly towards a world free from this preventable and treatable disease," Lacuna added.

Apart from setting the world record, the said event was also aimed at creating awareness about tuberculosis and to eliminate the stigma usually attached to those who have the said illness.

In the said event held in Manila, the Philippines, through the Department of Health, set a new Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a lung.

Apart from Lacuna and Herbosa, also in attendance were representatives from various organizations and Guinness, among others.

The project which was spearheded by the DOH in cooperation with the City Government of Manila, United States Agency for International Development, the World Health Organization, and the Philippines Business for Social Progress.

The Philippines won the world record after Guiness World Records representatives officially counted a total of 5,596 participants.