Czechs need more OFWs

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Czech Republic wants to further tap into the talent pool of the Filipino workforce as the European country expressed its profound appreciation for the Overseas Filipino Workers.

In his speech before the Filipino community here in Prague on Friday evening (local time), Marcos said the Czech Republic has invited more OFWs to address labor shortages across various sectors including manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare.

The Czech Republic is home to more than 7,000 Filipinos working in different industries. Hence, Marcos said the European country increased its OFW quotas to 10,300 a year starting May 2024 from 5,000 previously.

“I have learned from the leaders of this country that the Czech Republic truly admires and values OFWs, and your talent, and intelligence in various fields,” Marcos said.

“Because of this, the Czech Republic wishes to invite more overseas Filipino workers to fill their shortages in various industries, in manufacturing, transportation and healthcare. And I emphasized to the Czech government the protection and security of OFWs,” he added.

Furthermore, Marcos expressed optimism regarding potential collaborations in the aviation industry, urging Czech businesses to explore investment opportunities in the Philippines.

“I hope that we can encourage many businesses... from the Czech Republic to establish plants in the Philippines or set up a maintenance and repair operations hub. Specifically for airplanes,” Marcos Jr said, noting that there are plans to extend aviation operations from Manila to Clark in Pampanga.

“It appears we’re becoming well-known in this kind of work,” he added, as he noted that many Filipinos are highly skilled in aircraft maintenance and repair as seen in the many Filipinos employed in airports abroad.

Marcos’ working visit also provided an opportunity to strengthen people-to-people ties, as the Chief Executive has engaged with the Filipino community in the Czech Republic.

“This is the reason we have traveled a great distance from Manila to learn about this country, to meet its government, and its people, and get to know the wonderful Filipino community,” said Marcos, acknowledging the contributions of overseas Filipinos in fostering cultural exchange and understanding.

As both nations reaffirm their commitment to deepen cooperation across various sectors, President Marcos’ visit marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral relations between the Philippines and the Czech Republic. With a shared vision for prosperity and mutual development, the diplomatic overtures are poised to pave the way for a new era of collaboration and partnership.