4 drug suspects yields P224-K worth of crystal meth in QC

Operatives of Quezon City Police District's Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Novaliches Police Station (PS 4) along with Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) arrested four drug suspects and retrieved P224,400.00 worth of illegal drugs in separate buy-bust operations over the weekend.
P/Lt.Col. Reynaldo Vitto, the Station Commander of PS 4, identified the suspects as Chico Sarmiento, 35, and Janice Cruz, 39, both residents of Brgy. Sta. Lucia, Novaliches, Quezon City. They were arrested at around 2:00 AM of 17 March at Brgy. Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City.
Seized from the suspect's possession were 15 grams of shabu valued at P102,000.00, a black coin purse, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.
Meanwhile, at 7:30 PM of 16 March at Brgy. Payatas A, Quezon City, two drug suspects identified as Jess Parreño, 32, resident of Brgy. Payatas A, Quezon City, and Ashley Carpio, 33, resident of Brgy. 171, Caloocan City were also arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the operatives of PS 13.
Seized from the suspect's possession were 18 grams of shabu worth P122,400.00 and the buy-bust money.
The suspects will be charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, QCPD Director, lauded the operatives of PS 4 and PS 13 for their relentless anti-illegal drug operations which resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of the pieces of evidence.
“We will assure the QCitizens that team QCPD will continuously work hard to eliminate drug proliferation in the city to maintain peace and order in our community,” he said.
