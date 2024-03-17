4 drug suspects yields P224-K worth of crystal meth in QC

Operatives of Quezon City Police District's Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Novaliches Police Station (PS 4) along with Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) arrested four drug suspects and retrieved P224,400.00 worth of illegal drugs in separate buy-bust operations over the weekend.

P/Lt.Col. Reynaldo Vitto, the Station Commander of PS 4, identified the suspects as Chico Sarmiento, 35, and Janice Cruz, 39, both residents of Brgy. Sta. Lucia, Novaliches, Quezon City. They were arrested at around 2:00 AM of 17 March at Brgy. Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City.

Seized from the suspect's possession were 15 grams of shabu valued at P102,000.00, a black coin purse, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.