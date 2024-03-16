40 BuCor workers escape attrition axe

At least 40 of the 275 personnel up for attrition will be retained by the Bureau of Corrections in consideration of their long work experience with the bureau.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said he was informed by Deputy Director for Administration, Atty. Al Perreras, that the Civil Service Commission had considered the eligibility of the 40.

Citing CSC Resolution 435, the CSC said it is authorized by law to promulgate policies, standards and guidelines governing the recruitment and selection of employees to first and second-level positions in the career service.

The resolution on Personnel Actions and Policies stipulates that examinations may be conducted in an assembled or disassembled manner and may consider an applicant’s experience, education, aptitude, capacity, skills, knowledge and potential.

This resolution was subsequently expanded by CSC Memorandum Circular 16, series of 1990, entitled Reinclusion of the Various Protective Service Positions in the coverage of RN 435.

The memorandum considered comparable eligibility for prison guards who earned their baccalaureate degrees with the ranks of Corrections Officer 1 to Corrections Officer III.

The ruling resulted in the retention of a Corrections Senior Inspector, four Corrections Inspectors, four Corrections Senior Officer 2; two CSO3, 19 CSO2, 7 CSO1, one Corrections Technical Officer 3, two CTO2 and two CTO1.

“The bureau continues to open its doors for new applicants who intend to work with the BuCor following the attrition and relatives of those affected by this development are welcome to apply as long as they are eligible,” Catapang said.

“I am encouraging those who will be attrited to have their relatives applied for We still need to fill up 750 vacant positions to meet the 7,430 authorized plantilla positions,” the BuCor chief disclosed.

The BuCor has 6,680 employees as of 12 March 2024.