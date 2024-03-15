Marcos: Phl, Czech officials eye forging more agri partnerships

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC --- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines is interested in exploring agriculture and trade opportunities with the Czech Republic.

The Chief Executive made the announcement in a media interview with the Philippine media delegation on Friday afternoon (local time) after Czech President Petr Pavel said their agriculture minister and a delegation of businessmen will visit the Philippines next week.

Marcos Jr. said the delegation, led by Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Výborný, aims to establish partnerships that support the Philippines' food security initiatives.

"Our interest lies in fostering trade relations, particularly in the realm of meat products. The Czech Republic boasts exports of beef and possesses advanced technologies aimed at enhancing livestock management," Marcos Jr. said.

The delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture of the Czech Republic, originally scheduled to arrive later in the year, expedited their visit in response to the growing interest from the Philippine side.

He added that the focus of the visit would also revolve around exploring avenues for collaboration in livestock technology transfer and vaccine development for animal diseases such as Avian and Swine flu.

Although acknowledging differences in agricultural landscapes between the two countries, officials remain optimistic about the prospects for knowledge exchange and technological adaptation.

"As Secretary (Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr.) mentioned earlier, they have technologies to produce medicine to improve the condition of the livestock they raise," Marcos Jr. said.

"They are even close to having an Avian flu vaccine; they are coming close to developing a swine flu vaccine, so that's what we're looking at. Not only will we procure if necessary, but hopefully, we will use it locally so that we have our own source," Marcos Jr. added.

With anticipation mounting for the upcoming visit, both Philippine and Czech officials are poised to engage in fruitful discussions aimed at fostering a robust partnership in the agricultural domain. As the global agricultural landscape continues to evolve, such collaborative efforts are poised to drive innovation and enhance food security for both nations.