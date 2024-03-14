P10K teachers’ chalk allowance soon a law

A proposed measure to increase public school teachers’ annual teaching allowance, called the “chalk allowance,” to P10,000 is one step closer to becoming law.

This after the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified on Wednesday night the harmonized version of Senate Bill 1964 and House Bill 9682, the proposed “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo” Act.

The current “chalk allowance” of public school teachers is P5,000 monthly.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., who chairs the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, reported to the plenary the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of the versions of both chambers of Congress.

Revilla said the bicameral conference committee agreed to the new bill’s short title and revised the original term from “Teaching Supplies Allowance” to “Teaching Allowance.”

The senator said the new term will be “able to more comprehensively cover the instruments for teaching.”

“Our dear teachers have long waited for the passage of this measure that institutionalizes the granting of the teaching allowance,” Revilla said.

“From the very beginning, we recognize their incomparable sacrifice and concern for our students, whether inside or outside the school,” he said.

The bill’s final version has been sent to Malacañang for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s approval or veto.