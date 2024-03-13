PRO5 eyes intensified police visibility

LEGAZPI CITY — The Police Regional Office in Bicol disclosed on Wednesday that it will enforce maximum deployment of its uniformed personnel to ensure the safety and security of the public, especially the visitors during the upcoming Holy Week and summer vacation.

PRO5 spokesperson Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib said it is part of the PRO5 “Oplan Ligtas Sumvac” or Summer Vacation 2024.

“The preparation is to ensure that we will celebrate the Holy Week with solemnity and as the start of summer vacation, returning Bicolanos, local and foreign tourists can enjoy their stay,” Calubaquib said.

“Starting next week, we will be deploying police personnel from different units in the region. The PRO5 remains in full alert status. We will also intensify checkpoint operations at entrance and exit points to ensure the safety of commuters,” he added.