Phl backs peaceful conflict resolutions

BERLIN, Germany — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to supporting peaceful resolutions to global conflicts, notably addressing the situation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The president’s statements came on Tuesday (Berlin Time) after his tete-a-tete with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as he underscored the country’s adherence to established principles of international diplomacy.

“On Ukraine, I assured Chancellor Scholz of the Philippines’ continued support,” Marcos said.

“We reiterate our call on concerned Parties to seek a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to the conflict, recalling the 1982 Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes which reaffirms the principle that all States shall settle their disputes by peaceful means,” he added.

The President of the Philippines remarked that the ongoing situation in Ukraine poses a significant global challenge, with repercussions extending to Manila.

‘’It is not some — the interconnection of the global economy… such that an occurrence, such a conflict, no matter how far away from the Philippines does affect still the Philippines and the region,’’ Marcos said.

According to a report by Reuters, approximately 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, with tens of thousands of civilians also perishing in the occupied regions of the country.

In his remarks, Scholz emphasized that all members of the European Union should maintain their support for Ukraine, which is grappling with the ravages of war.

“We have to continue to support Ukraine. And I’m talking not only Germany here, but I’m talking of all the members of the European Union. We have to be at their side as long as it takes for Ukraine to be able to defend itself,’’ Scholz said.

‘’And I’m sure and confident that that is also going to be the position of the European Union in all the upcoming decisions,’’ he added.