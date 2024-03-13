Marcos to ex-President Duterte: I don't go on leisure trips abroad

BERLIN, GERMANY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said that he does not go on leisure trips abroad.

Marcos Jr. made the remarks during the media interview with the Philippine media delegation here in Berlin after former President Rodrigo Duterte made pointed remarks on the frequency of foreign travels

Criticizing what he perceived as excessive globetrotting, Duterte questioned the necessity of such ventures during these times of economic uncertainty and domestic challenges.

Marcos, rummaging through a pile of documents, then took the opportunity to show his schedule in Berlin to the media.

"This is my schedule. What about frequent traveling? It's my schedule for today. Frequent traveling? It's not. You know that, you're with us," Marcos Jr. said.

"Even in the places that I know where I have spent a lot of time, I haven't visited the places I used to go to because we're here to do this," Marcos Jr. added.

Although many travelers face financial limitations, Marcos' regular trips abroad have resulted in the government overspending by P84 million as of 2022.

In 2022, the Office of the President (OP) surpassed its allotted budget of P314 million, spending a total of P398 million on travel, as outlined in the General Appropriations Act for that fiscal year.

Under the 2024 national budget, Marcos Jr. had to receive P1.408 billion to cover both his domestic and international travels.

This allocation, specified in Republic Act No. 11975, also known as the General Appropriations Act of 2024, represents a 58 percent increase compared to Marcos' P893.57-billion allotment for the current year.

Meanwhile, Duterte expressed willingness to consider amending the Constitution last month after opposed the proposed Charter change initiative last January.

However, the former president accused anew Marcos of advocating for a constitutional change ("chacha") to extend his term during the prayer rally in Liwasang Bonifacio.

"As for other comments, I'm confused by PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte). He keeps changing (his statements). I have to examine it further, read it because I only heard quick news and his remarks."

He highlighted the need to fully understand Duterte's statements before offering a comprehensive response.

"I really didn't understand. Because each of his words seems different. It's different. So I will try to make sense of it," he said.

This exchange adds to the ongoing heated discourse between Marcos Jr. and former President Duterte.

Earlier this year, Duterte accused his successor of being a “drug addict” without evidence and of trying to amend the Constitution to extend his term.