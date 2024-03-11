QC bettor hits lotto jackpot

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Sunday announced that a bettor from Metro Manila bagged the P14.6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 6/42 draw.

The winning number combination 17-21-12-24-30-02 carried a jackpot prize of P14,652,151.40 and was won by a bettor who bought a ticket in Diliman, Quezon City.

The check can be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards. The bettor has one year to claim the prize.

Lotto winnings of over P10,000 shall be subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.