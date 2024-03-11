METRO

QC bettor hits lotto jackpot

QC bettor hits lotto jackpot
PHOTOGRAPH BY ANALY LABOR FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Sunday announced that a bettor from Metro Manila bagged the P14.6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 6/42 draw.

The winning number combination 17-21-12-24-30-02 carried a jackpot prize of P14,652,151.40 and was won by a bettor who bought a ticket in Diliman, Quezon City.

The check can be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards. The bettor has one year to claim the prize.

Lotto winnings of over P10,000 shall be subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph