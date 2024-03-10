Phl Cancer Center sanctuary under one roof — VM Sotto

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto on Sunday said the planned Philippine Cancer Center will be a sanctuary not only for patients, diagnosis, and treatment research but also patient support under one roof.

Sotto were among local executives and lawmakers who graced the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed 20-story PCC located beside the Blood Bank Complex in Quezon Avenue last week.

Sotto said the PCC will be more than just a hospital as it will also become a training center and dormitory for doctors from far-flung areas.

"And to patient support," he said referring to cancer patients' family members or caregivers (those tasked to look after the patient).

"May kapasidad na mahigit 230 beds. Ito rin ay magsisilbi bilang cancer treatment and research center na siyang tutugon sa mga cancer patients sa ating lungsod at bansa(With a capacity of 230 beds, the hospital will served as cancer treatment and research center that will cater to patients of our city and the country," Sotto said.

"Let us continue to hope that through this initiative, all cancer patients can survive and win their battles! Sama-sama tayo sa magandang kinabukasan ng bawat isa para sa ating lungsod," he added.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Ferdinand Martin Romualdez led the ceremony along with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Department of Health Asec. Ariel Valencia.

Sotto, who also represented Mayor Joy Belmonte, was accompanied by Quezon City House of Representatives members like Ralph Tulfo (Dist.2), Franz Pumaren (Dist.3), Marvin Rillo (Dist.4), PM Vargas (Dist.5) and Marivic Co-Pilar (Dist.6).