P13.6-M worth of shabu seized in Indanan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — A total of P13,600,000 worth of suspected shabu was successfully seized by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) in its latest sting of operation in Indanan, Sulu on Saturday.

Investigations revealed that a certain Sakura Badi Astung, also known as “Toh/Hamas”, was the target of the operation in Barangay Tagbak. Astung, along with another suspect known as alias Jim, who had already transacting with government anti-drug agents suddenly sensed that he was a subject of the said drug bust. He immediately fled the scene and started shooting the agents which resulted to the wounding of a government soldier.

The government troops conducted the hot pursuit against alias Jim but the suspect disappeared.

Recovered from the possession of Astung were two large heat-sealed plastics containing more that 2,000 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, buy bust money, one mobile phone, and a black motorcycle.

The said joint operation was conducted with the Sulu Provincial Police Office, the 100th Infantry Battalion, and the PDEA BARMM.

Cases for violating RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Anti-Drugs Act are now being prepared against the suspect. The wounded soldier meanwhile is being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.