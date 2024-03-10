Marcos to Pinoys: Forgive, forge better relationships this Ramadan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to open their hearts to forgive grievances while strengthening bonds of kinship as Muslims mark the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan on Sunday.

In his message, Marcos Jr. asked the public to work together to make the future a place of love, peace, and hope for everyone.

The Chief Executive added that the Islamic holy month of Ramadan is a time for spiritual growth and reflection, and that it is a time when compassion, empathy, and generosity are highly encouraged and practiced.

“It is my hope that this month-long celebration will strengthen our kinship, open our hearts to forgive past grievances, and embrace a spirit of harmony that will redound to our collective progress,” Marcos Jr. said.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time for fasting, prayer, introspection, and community.

Muslims around the world fast from sunrise to sunset throughout these most sacred months in effort to cleanse their souls and strengthen their bond with Allah.

The President lauded this demonstration of faith, emphasizing the deep introspection and shared devotion that characterize the observance.

"Truly, this demonstration of faith speaks volumes of their deep introspection and shared devotion, allowing them to create a stronger bond in their communities through their beliefs," Marcos Jr. remarked.

Highlighting the diversity of the Philippines' cultural and religious landscape, Marcos Jr. noted the invaluable contributions of the Muslim community to the nation's history and heritage.

He emphasized the role of Ramadan in fostering understanding and appreciation for this rich tapestry of traditions.

"Ramadan holds special significance as it reminds us of the rich diversity of our cultural and religious tapestry in the Philippines. It is with no doubt that our Muslim brothers and sisters have made invaluable contributions to our nation's history and heritage," Marcos Jr. noted.