Bong Go advocates for stronger barangay governance

Senator Christopher Bong Go emphasized the importance of collaboration, transparency, and improved healthcare services in improving governance and fostering a stronger connection between the government and the Filipino people, during the Barangay Newly Elected Officials (BNEO) Basic Orientation Course held at the Grand Menseng Hotel in Davao City on Thursday, 7 March.

The orientation, organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Local Government Academy, aimed to empower barangay officials with knowledge and tools for effective local governance and community service.

“Kung mayroon kayong kailangan tulong sa pampa-ospital sa Mati (City), sabihan n'yo lang kami… mayroong Malasakit Center sa Mati, tutulungan kayo doon,” Go said in his speech.

As the head of the Senate Committee on Health, Go's speech primarily emphasized his efforts to improve healthcare availability and support community growth in the area. One of his notable initiatives is the ongoing operation of Malasakit Centers, a program that aims to simplify Filipinos' access to government medical aid.

“Kung kinakailangan dalhin ang inyong pasyente dito sa Davao (City), operasyon sa puso or bypass, maganda ang gamit natin dito. Last month, na-inaugurate namin ang kanilang cath lab, pwede na angiogram, bypass dito, hindi na kinakailangan dalhin sa Manila,” he shared.

There are now 160 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped more than 10-million poor patients. The most recent Malasakit Center was launched on 8 March in Davao Occidental.

The senator also highlighted the establishment of Super Health Centers throughout the country and announced plans to establish Regional Specialty Centers across selected DOH hospitals.