Expanded defense ties with Germany eyed

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to expand the country’s defense cooperation and bolster maritime ties during his visit to Germany and the Czech Republic next week.

In a Palace briefing, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for European Affairs Maria Elena Algabre said discussions are underway to enhance defense collaboration with both nations.

Algabre said a defense cooperation agreement dating back to 1974 existed between the Philippines and Germany and was primarily focused on armed forces training.

She added that the Philippines aims to broaden this cooperation further. Similarly, talks are ongoing with the Czech Republic to explore avenues for increased collaboration, including on defense.

On the maritime front, Algabre highlighted an impending agreement between the Philippines and Germany aimed at facilitating maritime trade.

She stressed the significance of the maritime sector and underscored that a robust shipping industry benefits Filipino seafarers, who constitute a significant portion of the global seafaring workforce.

“The agreement itself is more on the commercial side, aimed at streamlining the movement of maritime trade,” Algabre said. “A strong shipping industry, both in the Philippines and globally, is crucial to the employment of Filipino seafarers.”

Tech-voc training

A signing ceremony is scheduled for a cooperation program between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the German Federal Institute for Vocational Education. This initiative aims to enhance technical and vocational education and training.

Marcos is also set to endorse a joint statement outlining the creation of a labor consultation mechanism in the Czech Republic. This initiative aims to strengthen cooperation between Manila and Prague in facilitating the migration process for Filipino workers.

Given the Czech Republic’s increasing demand for Filipino labor, Algabre said Prague has established an annual quota for Filipino workers starting in May. The quota will permit the entry of 10,000 overseas Filipino workers annually.

“There are also other agreements in the pipeline that we are closely working on with the Czech side,” she said, adding that President Marcos would personally meet with the Filipino communities in Germany and the Czech Republic.