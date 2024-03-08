Marcos' foreign trips boosting Phl progress — DFA exec

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s foreign trips are integral to advancing the country's development agenda and bolstering international partnerships, Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Maria Elena Algabre said on Friday.

The Foreign Affairs official made the remarks in a Palace briefing after critics have raised concerns about the timing of Marcos Jr.'s foreign trips, especially considering they follow closely on the heels of his previous visits.

Since taking office on 30 June 2022 until end-2023, Marcos Jr. has traveled abroad 19 times, with 11 of those trips occurring within the last 12 months of last year.

Algabre emphasized the multifaceted gains of Marcos Jr.'s foreign trips for the Philippines.

She underscored that the President's international engagements are aimed at supporting various aspects of the country's welfare, including economic development and security.

"The President’s international engagement is, of course, in support of his development agenda, security, economic that will redound to the benefits of our countrymen," Algabre said, as Marcos Jr. is set to depart for Gemany and Czech Republic ne

Algabre emphasized that the visits to the countries from 11 to 15 March are aimed at strengthening partnerships with like-minded countries in Europe, especially in promoting a rules-based international order.

Furthermore, Algabre highlighted the economic aspect of these visits, expressing the intention to expand economic cooperation with both Germany and the Czech Republic.

"We will also wish to expand labor cooperation," Algabre said, pointing out existing agreements such as the Triple Win Program with Germany, which focuses on the deployment of health workers, and ongoing discussions for the entry of Filipino professionals and skilled workers into other sectors.

The Assistant Secretary also underscored the significance of enhancing people-to-people exchanges, noting the substantial Filipino communities in both countries.

With approximately 36,000 Filipinos in Germany and a growing community in the Czech Republic, fostering closer ties between nations and communities is a key aspect of these diplomatic endeavors.

When asked about public sentiments regarding the expenses associated with these trips, Algabre firmly stated, "No, it’s not. These trips are all in support of the President’s development agenda for the wellbeing of our country and the progress of the Filipinos."

In addition to the two visits to Australia this year, Marcos also traveled to Brunei to participate in the wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen and to Vietnam for a state visit.

Last month, the Presidential Communications Office announced that as a result of Marcos' trips to various countries over the past 16 months, 46 projects totaling $14.2 billion in foreign investments have been realized.