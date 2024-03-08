Marcos boosts defense and maritime ties with Germany, Czech Republic

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to expand its defense cooperation and bolster maritime ties during his visit to Germany and the Czech Republic next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

In a Palace briefing, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for European Affairs Maria Elena Algabre said discussions are underway to enhance defense collaboration with both nations.

According to Algabre, there is an existing defense cooperation agreement between the Philippines and Germany dating back to 1974, primarily focused on armed forces training.

She said that the Philippines aims to broaden this cooperation further. Similarly, talks are ongoing with the Czech Republic to explore avenues for increased collaboration, including defense.

On the maritime front, Algabre highlighted an impending agreement between the Philippines and Germany aimed at facilitating maritime trade.

Emphasizing the significance of the maritime sector, she underscored that a robust shipping industry benefits Filipino seafarers, who constitute a significant portion of the global seafaring workforce.

"The agreement itself is more on the commercial side, aimed at streamlining the movement of maritime trade," Algabre said.

"A strong shipping industry, both in the Philippines and globally, is crucial for the employment of Filipino seafarers," she added.

Additionally, there is scheduled to be a signing ceremony for a cooperation program between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the German Federal Institute for Vocational Education. This initiative aims to enhance technical and vocational education and training.

The President is also set to endorse a joint statement outlining the creation of a labor consultation mechanism in the Czech Republic. This initiative aims to strengthen cooperation between Manila and Prague in facilitating the migration process for Filipino workers.

Algabre mentioned that given the Czech Republic's increasing demand for Filipino labor, Prague has established an annual quota for Filipino workers starting in May. This quota will permit the entry of 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) annually.

“There are also other agreements in the pipeline that we are closely working on with the Czech side,” Algabre said. She also noted that President Marcos would personally meet with Filipino communities living in Germany and the Czech Republic.

On business deals

Regarding the anticipated business deals during Marcos Jr.'s visit, Algabre deferred to the Department of Trade and Industry, expressing anticipation for the outcomes.

"I would rather leave that to our colleague from the Department of Trade and Industry. Let us be pleasantly surprised after the visit on what we can announce," she said.