JV withdraws opposition to Quiboloy contempt reso

From five down to four.

Senator Robin Padilla’s efforts to block the contempt order by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy faltered on Thursday.

This was after Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito withdrew his support to the Reversal of Contempt Citation against Quiboloy, who is at the center of the Senate inquiry into the sexual and physical abuses in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Padilla earlier named Ejercito as one of the five senators who signed the document overruling the contempt order of the Senate panel, which is chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros.

He said Ejercito joined Senators Imee Marcos, Cynthia Villar and Christopher “Bong” Go in signing the petition to recall the contempt order.

In his letter to Padilla, Ejercito explained that he withdrew his support “after [a] thoughtful contemplation.”

“Serious allegations of rape during the last committee hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality have prompted me to carefully review the facts, witness testimonies and additional information,” he said.