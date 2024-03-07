Italian embassy brings opera to Tondo slums

Italian Ambassador to the Philippines Marco Clemente cited the need for the Philippines to have a Department of Culture, saying it is the only country in Southeast Asia without a Cabinet-level agency promoting arts and culture among the people and attracting foreign tourists.

“Why is the Philippines the only country without a minister or department of culture? You are the only country in the region that does not have that,” Ambassador Clemente told DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Straight Talk on Tuesday.

“This is important as this department can help promote culture more articulately. You have the National Commission on Culture and the Arts, but it is not Cabinet-level,” he noted.

Summit of all arts

Italy is well known for putting a premium on arts and culture, a sector that contributes heavily to its economy. Clemente said the arts, particularly opera, have drawn tourists to Italy for decades.

“Then why can’t the Philippines do the same? You have your artists and singers; you had zarzuela before, but now it is forgotten. Those bring in money,” he pointed out.

He said he wants to entice Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco to create an opera festival in the Philippines. “The Department of Culture can work with the Department of Tourism,” he said.

The envoy said Filipino lawmakers and other decision-makers should consider investing in opera like Japan, South Korea, and China.

“Opera is the summit of all arts. If you promote opera, you also help your very talented artists. Otherwise, they will go somewhere else. If you do not give the youth the chance to sing and appreciate music, then what will happen to them?” he said.

He added: “This will be terrible. If we don’t pass the torch, then no one will do it on our behalf. If you do not educate your kids to love opera, it will be gone forever, and you will not get it back. Art is important. Music feeds the soul.”

The ambassador said Italy is doing its share in helping Filipinos embrace the arts, especially the youth, by bringing an opera — Gianni Schicchi featuring Giacomo Puccini — to Tondo, Manila.

Gianni Schicchi revolves around a scheming family that employs the title character to help them falsify their wealthy relative’s will.

The free performance for Tondo residents will be part of the month-long Italian culture festival in the Manila district, which also includes an Italian language class and an Italian drama workshop for the youth.

The performance will be held on 24 March at the San Pablo Apostol New Land Parish covered court in Tondo.

“What I find very exciting and even challenging about diplomatic life is you live for some years in a country, making you a part of that country. This gives you an insight that is unparalleled in other jobs. This is what I like — to live abroad,” said Clemente, who will be leaving his post in June as he reaches the retirement age of 65.

A lot in common

He said he has spent 40 years as an envoy on various continents, but is luckily ending his career in the “best” Asian country — the Philippines. Clemente said even his 16-year-old son doesn’t want to leave this country.

“You people are amazing and so welcoming, so we do feel at home here. The Philippines remains in our hearts, that is for sure, as nothing can overshadow the good quality of our relationship. We share a lot of common things, values, culture, economy, and people,” he said.

Italy and the Philippines forged diplomatic ties 78 years ago. Presently, there are 200,000 Filipinos in Italy.

In 2022, bilateral trade between Italy and the Philippines reached EUR1.24 billion, surpassing the pre-pandemic trade. In 2019, two-way trade amounted to EUR1.09 billion.

Year-on-year, trade between the two countries increased by 23.9 percent, with Italian exports to the Philippines increasing by 21.5 percent and Philippine exports to Italy jumping by 29.1 percent.